Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart’s Fiancée, Who Is He? The Actor-Writer Relationship from the Inside.

Kristen Stewart and her boyfriend, Dylan Meyer, just announced their engagement. The couple has been dating for two years and has recently been engaged.

Stewart made the announcement during an interview for the new film Spencer, in which she will play Princess Diana.

On Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show, she said: “We’re getting married, and we’re going to do it right. I wanted to be proposed to, so I guess I outlined exactly what I wanted and she delivered. It’s official: we’re getting married.” Before their wedding, Washington Newsday pulls down what we know about Dylan Meyer so far.

Dylan Meyer: Who Is He?

Dylan Meyer is a writer who has also worked in Hollywood as an actor and producer.

Meyer has written for television and movies, the most recent of which was the Netflix film Moxie, directed by Amy Poehler.

Her first major picture, however, was the 2016 film XOXO, which starred Sarah Hyland of Modern Family.

She worked on Seth Rogen’s An American Pickle in 2020 and wrote eight episodes of the TV series Miss 2059, a sci-fi series about a beauty queen.

Her acting credits have mostly consisted of short films and documentaries, but she did appear alongside Stewart in an episode of the TV show Homemade in 2020.

She also created and directed Rock Bottom, a short film that she uploaded to Vimeo.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer met through a mutual friend.

Meyer and Stewart originally met on a movie shoot six years ago, but it wasn’t until they met in a pub in 2019 that they truly connected.

Stewart has previously spoken about Meyer, even implying that she intended to marry her after only a few months of dating.

She said on Howard Stern’s show in 2019: “I’d like to be rational about it, but I believe that good things happen quickly.

“Right now, I can’t say because she’ll find out. I have a handful of plans that are just fantastic. I’m a very rash person. I’m not sure when it’ll happen.” The two reconnected at a friend’s birthday celebration, and Stewart was surprised that they had never met before, given their proximity.

She said, " "I met her on the set of a movie years ago and hadn't seen her in six years.