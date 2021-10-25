Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His ‘Honest Feelings’ About Running for President of the United States.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has expressed his thoughts on running for president in the future.

According to a study released in April, 46 percent of Americans would vote for the wrestler-turned-actor if he ran for president.

Years after revealing that he was considering it, the actor has disclosed his “honest feelings” about running for politics.

The 49-year-old published a portrait from a recent Vanity Fair interview on Instagram over the weekend, along with a comment from him that read: “At the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics.” I am genuinely concerned about the state of our country.

“I care about every f****** red-blooded American, and that includes everyone.” There’s a kind of delusion here—I may have some leadership characteristics, but it doesn’t mean I’d be a good presidential candidate. That’s where I’m at right now.” Johnson elaborated on his feelings in the caption of the Vanity Fair image, expressing appreciation for the public’s support while also acknowledging that he wasn’t ready for such a job.

“When it comes to me running for President one day,” he remarked, “conversations always swirl.” “According to the most recent poll, 46% of Americans support my candidacy for President.

“I spent a lot of time with my writer (and tequila drinking buddy:) Chris Heath for my @vanityfair interview talking about my honest views about this wonderful support I could have.”

“I’m not a politician, so it doesn’t matter whether side of the street you live on or which side of the aisle you sit on,” he continued.

“Core values are important. Work hard, look after your family, be kind to others, be proud of your name, be proud of your two hands, be inclusive and respectful of everyone, and don’t be a jerk.

“I’m not a politician, but I believe that to be true.”

In a February interview with USA Today, Johnson expressed interest in the president, implying that his decision would be depending on the level of public interest.

“If the people desired it, I would contemplate a presidential candidacy in the future,” Johnson told USA Today. “I truly mean that, and my response is not in any way sarcastic.” It would be up to the people to decide… As a result, I would wait and listen. I would have done so. This is a condensed version of the information.