Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Desire To Be the Next James Bond.

After Daniel Craig finally hung up his tuxedo as 007. Dwayne Johnson has revealed his intention to become the next James Bond.

With Craig’s penultimate Bond outing in No Time To Die, there has been a lot of conjecture regarding who will take over the iconic character.

And Johnson has made it obvious that he wants to play the British spy, especially since he has a family tie to the hit franchise.

The cinematic star, 49, revealed in an interview with Esquire that his grandfather Peter Maivia portrayed a villain in the 1967 Bond film You Only Live Twice.

“Yes, my grandfather,” the California native responded.