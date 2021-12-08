Dwayne Johnson and Kim Kardashian are the big winners at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Last night was the People’s Choice Awards, an awards show in which the winners are chosen solely by the American public (Tuesday, December 7).

The night’s main winner was Dwayne Johnson, who took the Male Movie Star of 2021 and Comedy Movie Star of 2021, as well as the honorary People’s Champion Award. Christina Aguilera, who received the inaugural Music Icon Award, gave a memorable performance for the audience.

The list of well-known personalities and winners does not end there. The complete list of People’s Choice Award winners may be found below, courtesy of Washington Newsday.

Winners of the People’s Choice Awards in 2021

The People’s Choice Awards is one of the biggest nights in the entertainment world, with 40 categories spanning film, television, music, and pop culture.

Unlike other awards presentations, when a tiny panel of experts selects the winner they wish to see take home the trophy, the honors are totally voted upon by the public.

Cardi B, Jojo Siwa, Laverne Cox, Lil Rel Howery, Leslie Jones, Chase Stokes, and Tracee Ellis Ross were among the celebrities that took the stage to give the honors, which were hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson in the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

One thing is certain: Dwayne Johnson had a great night last night.

The honorary People’s Champion Award went to the wrestler-turned-actor. In a touching gesture, Johnson dedicated the award to the late Muhammad Ali and Shushana, a Make-a-Wish Foundation beneficiary, after accepting it from Jeff Bezos.

“For those who may know or may not know, the original people’s champion was Muhammad Ali, the greatest of all time,” Johnson remarked, referring to the Red Notice star. ‘I first met Muhammed when I was a small child, and he was quite cool.’ He was both generous and amusing. He was always incredibly nice to me.” “Years later, to be standing here with you guys, having been voted the People’s Champion, the irony is not lost on me because I recognize what it means to be the People’s Champion is so much bigger than me,” he continued. You treat people well, and you treat them with kindness. You look after people. You’re open to all kinds of people. This is a condensed version of the information.