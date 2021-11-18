During Trans Awareness Week, Amy Schneider, a transgender woman, becomes the new ‘Jeopardy!’ champion.

On Wednesday, in the midst of Trans Awareness Week, transgender woman Amy Schneider was crowned the new Jeopardy! champion.

When the engineering manager from Oakland, California, became the only contestant to correctly answer the “Final Jeopardy” clue, she stopped Andrew He’s five-year winning streak.

Schneider won $31,600 after correctly responding “Manhattan” to the clue: “Robert Fulton and two of the first four Treasury Secretaries are buried in a cemetery on this island.”

Schneider took to Twitter after the episode aired to remind viewers that she is not the first transgender woman to compete on the popular game show.

“FYI, I am not the first out trans person to appear on Jeopardy,” she wrote (a few friends have asked). There have been a few before, notably Kate Freeman, the first out trans champion on December 16, 20. My gratitude goes out to each and every one of them for blazing the trail!” Schneider said that her debut on the show wasn’t without one “very embarrassing” error, in addition to tweeting specifics about the technique she used to overcome He.

“I spilt water down the front of my top just seconds before taping started,” she wrote. “It had to come to a halt as the wardrobe lady tried to wipe it off.”

“It was humiliating, and I felt bad for delaying the entire production.” But I needed to forget about it, so I decided to take it as a good omen.” Schneider’s win was celebrated during Trans Awareness Week, which began on November 13 and ends on November 20 with the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

