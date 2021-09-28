During the show, Aaron Lewis urges the audience to chant “F*** Joe Biden.”

During a concert in Pennsylvania, singer Aaron Lewis encouraged a crowd of people to yell “f**k Joe Biden,” according to videos posted on social media by admirers.

Lewis, the lead singer of the rock band Staind who went on to become a solo country musician, has been a vocal critic of the president in recent weeks, sporting apparel with slogans like “Fuck Biden,” “Impeach Biden,” and “I could s**t a better president.”

On Saturday, September 25, while performing at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Lewis encouraged the audience to yell “F**k Joe Biden,” a chant that has recently been heard at various college football stadiums and other public gatherings.

The Old Row Sports Twitter account has released clips of chants breaking out at sporting events to social media.

Lewis has been one of the most vocal critics of the Biden administration among conservative music singers.

He criticized the government of allowing the “dumbest f***ing people in this nation to define what our lives are and aren’t” in a livestream earlier in 2021, according to music news site Blabbermouth.

During a show in Virginia in June, Lewis again accused the Democratic Party for “every racist law” in the United States.

“The other day, I saw Joe Biden’s speech. I’m not sure why I do it, but I do. And I overheard him telling a story about a slaughter that occurred in Oklahoma many years ago. And I sat there listening to him spit out all these facts and knowledge about the KKK, institutional racism, and everything else,” Lewis added.

“So, I’d like to point out something that is quite clear, but no one seems to bring it up or talk about it: the Democrats are responsible for every racist law that has ever been enacted, for every scar on America. It’s all there. If you go looking for it, you’ll find it. Every racist law was conceived, voted on, and passed overwhelmingly by fucking Democrats. Democrats were fucked by the Ku Klux Klan.”

According to LoudWire, the Biden address Lewis was referring to was the president's June 1 speech commemorating the.