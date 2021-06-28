During the pandemic, hospitals were concerned about oxygen delivery to patients.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, at least 12 hospitals had issues about supplying oxygen to patients, according to a safety watchdog.

According to a new report released on Thursday by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB), during the second wave of the pandemic, “excessive” demands on oxygen delivery systems in hospitals caused a “major disruption,” forcing patients to be transferred to other hospitals and elective surgery to be canceled in the autumn of 2020.

It went on to say that the problems stemmed from the medical gas pipeline systems’ (MGPS) capacity to provide the amount of oxygen patients need, not from a lack of oxygen supply.

The HSIB has proposed three methods to improve things in the future as part of its findings.

Prioritize funding and maintenance for improving oxygen delivery infrastructure, update systems and technical documents to reflect the most recent developments in healthcare (the last update was in 2006), and create a unit within a trust where clinical and non-clinical expertise can map and plan oxygen delivery to make it much more effective.

The HSIB discovered that certain hospitals that used a “multidisciplinary approach” to plan the usage of piped oxygen supply – such as how it affected different wards – were able to adapt better to the increasing demand.

“Our inquiry revealed exactly how vital the MGPS is and that if it fails, the impact is significant,” said Dr Stephen Drage, director of investigations at the HSIB.

“Any unbalanced demand in the pipes could result in a fall in oxygen concentration in one location — for example, for Covid-19 patients.

“Patient wellbeing may be jeopardized as a result of having to make difficult decisions about treatment prioritization in order to ensure that enough oxygen is distributed throughout the hospital.”

He went on to say that the purpose of the report was not to criticize the NHS’s response to the oxygen shortages, but to “explore and comprehend” why the current procedures may not have been totally effective.

"The findings of the study and the safety suggestions that follow can be beneficial.