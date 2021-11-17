During the pandemic, a restaurant chain was ordered to pay workers $45,700 in overtime pay.

Employees at a New Mexico restaurant business have been compelled to pay $45,700 in back wages for overtime worked during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chachi’s—operator of Chachi’s Express, Chachi’s in Dona Ana, and Chachi’s Mexican restaurant in Las Cruces—did not pay staff overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a week, according to investigators from the US Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.

Many restaurant employees have seen their pay decrease in recent months as a result of businesses being forced to close or limit service to outdoor dining.

Investigators chastised Chachi’s for leaving employees “shortchanged” at this tough time, despite the fact that they had placed their lives on the line to keep the business running.

Employees “shall receive overtime pay for hours worked above 40 each workweek” at a rate of “not less than one and one-half times the ordinary rate of pay,” according to the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The investigation resulted in the recovery of $45,700 in back wages for 22 individuals.

“Failure to pay employees all of their hard-earned overtime is bad business, and it cheats employees and competitors,” said Evelyn Ortiz, district director of the Wage and Hour Division in Albuquerque.

“Chachi’s LLC, as an employer, is required to follow federal labor laws. Restaurant employees, like many other frontline workers, risked their lives to earn a living and keep their companies open throughout the pandemic. The last thing they need to be concerned about is being taken advantage of by their employer.” Chachi’s has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

In August, a South Carolina restaurant was ordered to pay more than $75,000 in back wages to ten employees after they were forced to divide their tips with the owner and manager illegally.

Sarku Hibachi Grill & Buffet in Surfside Beach was investigated and found to be in violation of federal labor rules by requiring servers who were paid $3 or less per hour to share gratuities with their employer and management.

A six-second video posted to TikTok earlier this month depicted many restaurant staff stooping under a counter to take pieces of food, highlighting working conditions in the food service business.

Although, according to TikTok reviewers, it is unclear which establishment is represented in the film. This is a condensed version of the information.