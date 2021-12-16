During the 2020 pandemic, US healthcare spending increased by $4 trillion.

According to a research by the Office of the Actuary at the Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, healthcare spending in the United States increased by 10% in 2020, compared to the previous year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the study’s authors, “the story that unfolded in 2020 and continues today is unlike anything that has happened in the previous 100 years.”

The virus caused 20 million infections and 385,000 fatalities last year, and federal healthcare spending increased by 36% in 2020, compared to 5.9% in 2019. The country’s gross domestic product fell by 2.2 percent, the greatest loss since 1938, resulting in healthcare spending surpassing 20% of GDP, up from 17.6 percent in 2019.

In response to the pandemic, Congress passed legislation that included additional financing for healthcare providers, state and local governments, and an increase in the federal component of state Medicaid payments. Job-based healthcare enrollment fell by 2.3 million people, but Medicaid enrollment increased by 3.7 million people, bringing the total number of uninsured persons down from 31.8 million to 31.2 million.

“The unprecedented government response to the global pandemic drove the huge spike in healthcare spending, which was the largest since 2002,” stated Micah Hartman, a statistician in the CMS Office of the Actuary.

The United States spent over twice as much on healthcare per capita as the average country, at $10,948, with Switzerland coming in second at $7,138.