During Meghan Markle’s Royal Imprisonment, she was seen at dinner, lunch, and shoppingâ€”Book.

According to a book, Meghan Markle was spotted out in London during the years when she told Oprah Winfrey that she barely left the house.

The Duchess of Sussex said she was told she shouldn’t see friends because she was “oversaturated” in the media and should keep her distance.

However, according to author Andrew Morton, she was seen having lunch or dinner in London’s upscale Notting Hill, as well as getting beauty treatments, while paparazzi photos were rejected by British publications.

He added in new chapters for Meghan: A Hollywood Princess,