During his show, Chris Rock refers to vaccine skeptics as “dumb Kyrie Motherf******.”

During a stand-up set, Chris Rock attacked vaccine skeptics, calling them “stupid” and taking a jab at NBA player Kyrie Irving.

“Since COVID, I haven’t seen any shows.” Has anyone ever yelled, ‘Throw your mask in the air!’ No? ‘And wave ’em around like you don’t care!'” he remarked on stage at the Brooklyn Steel music venue in New York City on Wednesday night.

“Where have all my anti-vaxxers gone?” Where are you now? Rock joked, “You f****** dumb Kyrie motherf******.”

Last night, Chris Rock was at Brooklyn Steel to introduce The Strokes…

However, first he roasted anti-vaxxers and gave them a new moniker. pic. twitter.com/Aa6dhg4arg— Wu-Tang Is For The Kids (@WUTangKids) is a Twitter account dedicated to children. 4 November 2021 Irving, a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets, has refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and is no longer allowed to play or train with his teammates. Professional athletes on the city’s teams must be vaccinated in order to practice or play in public venues, according to a New York law.

“I’m doing what I think is best for me.” According to The Guardian, Irving remarked on Instagram Live in October, “I know the repercussions here, and if it means that I’m criticized and stigmatized for that, that’s exactly what it is.”

“I play that position, but I’ve never wanted to sacrifice my passion, my love, or my desire only to fulfill this mission.”

Irving’s right to choose was honored by the Brooklyn Nets, but “the choice affects his capacity to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not let any member of our team to compete with part-time availability,” according to a statement released on October 12.

The video of Rock slamming Irving has gone viral on social media. The 56-year-old comedian and actor has been a strong proponent of the vaccination, urging his fans to get the shot on a regular basis.

“Hey guys, I just found out I have COVID, and believe me when I say you don’t want it.” In September, he tweeted, “Get vaccinated.”

Hey folks, I just found out I have COVID, and believe me when I say you don’t want it. Vaccinate yourself.

September 19, 2021 — Chris Rock (@chrisrock)

On The Tonight Show in May, the Fargo star revealed that he had taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I’ve had my vaccinations..” This is a condensed version of the information.