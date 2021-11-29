During his arrest, Ari Lennox accuses Amsterdam Airport Security of racial discrimination.

While being arrested Monday, musician Ari Lennox accused airport security in Amsterdam of racial prejudice, while Dutch officials claimed she disrupted public order.

Lennox said it happened after she reacted to another woman reportedly racially profiling her at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, as she tweeted during the encounter.

I simply want to return home. I’m never going out of my house again.

In one tweet, she said, “They’re arresting me.”

A different tweet read: “F*** security in Amsterdam. They despise people of color.” “I simply want to return home. I’m never going out of my house again, “Another tweet was sent.

According to Reuters, Lennox was arrested by Dutch military police who are in charge of the airport’s security because of her “aggressive” behavior toward an airline official and public intoxication.

“Our squad discovered a woman who couldn’t stop crying,” police spokesperson Robert van Kapel told Reuters. “It was for this reason that she had to be brought into custody.” According to Van Kapel, authorities are looking into reports that Lennox made threats during the encounter. It was unclear how long Lennox would be detained. For several hours after her arrest, she had not tweeted.

Lennox was arrested just hours after performing at the Soul Train Awards in New York City on Sunday night.

Courtney Shanade Salter, better known as Lennox, is most known for her 2019 song “Shea Butter Baby,” which has been streamed over 113 million times on Spotify alone. In 2015, she was signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville Records.

Many Twitter users reacted positively to the news of Lennox’s detention and claims of racism, with many expressing their support for him.

“Ari Lennox being racially profiled and detained in Amsterdam is precisely why I refuse to travel… it’s a damn shame black people have to Google “is racist?” It makes me sick to even consider leaving the country “@alesiavsworld tweeted.

“I’m so worried about you right now! This is terrifying!” @pinkmatter108_ sent out a tweet.

