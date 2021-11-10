During her pregnancy, a woman in excruciating pain was diagnosed with an incurable cancer.

Six weeks after giving birth to a newborn girl, a lady was diagnosed with an incurable cancer. Andrea Kevill-Davies, 43, of Stockton, U.K., had been suffering from terrible chronic discomfort in her lower abdomen during her pregnancy, which physicians initially mistook for kidney stones, according to TeessideLive.

Medical personnel made the choice to deliver the baby as soon as possible so that testing could be performed to determine the source of the suffering.

Daisy, Kevill-Davies’ daughter, was born on September 16, and the new mother had a biopsy soon after.

Friends of the 46-year-old stated on a GoFundMe page set up to gather funds for the family that the findings of the surgery revealed the presence of tumors after a “agonizing” few weeks. Doctors discovered she had stage 4 bladder cancer that had spread throughout her body and was inoperable.

Andrea kept going, she was strong, and she continued to put others before herself every single day,” according to the GoFundMe page’s description.

Kevill-Davies, who is now a mother of four children, had to quit her job as a childminder in order to begin therapy right away.

“We’re hoping to relieve some of the family’s stress during this terribly difficult time by raising money to support them on their journey,” the pals said on the GoFundMe page.

“Andrea Whatsapped me last Wednesday saying it wasn’t good news and she was finding out more,” Kevill-Davies’ sister-in-law Diane Spooner told TeessideLive. “She texted me half an hour later, stating she had cancer that was incurable and that she was starting treatment right away.”

“It’s heartbreaking; we just buried my father-in-law a week ago, and now this.” She’s had to give up her job as a childminder while she undergoes treatment, and I’m hoping to provide the same level of care for her as I did for my father-in-law.” Kevill-Davies has received an outpouring of support from her community since her diagnosis. Her friends’ GoFundMe page has donated more than £7,700 (about $10,400)—significantly more than the original goal of £1,000.

"Despite how terrible it is, the community's response has been incredible in helping Andrea and her family earn finances," says the author.