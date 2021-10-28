During COVID-19, there was an increase in the need for liver transplants due to increased alcohol use.

According to a study released Tuesday by the University of Michigan, the number of persons who received a liver transplant or were placed on a waiting list due to alcoholic hepatitis was 50 percent greater than before the epidemic.

Alcoholic hepatitis is a liver inflammation that happens in people who have consumed a lot of alcohol over a long period of time. The liver damage that this illness might cause may necessitate a liver transplant before it becomes fatal.

Alcohol consumption has gained a lot of attention during the epidemic, but a new study by a @MichiganLiver team that includes several of our members looks at the potential downstream implications of higher #livertxp need: #LiverTwitter https://t.co/ySspwTm3ry pic.twitter.com/ABmldBfWpKU The researchers discovered a link between higher sales and an increase in the number of patients on the liver transplant waitlist or who received one by analyzing alcohol sales data for the five-year period between 2016 and 2021. During the continuing COVID-19 epidemic, this number increased significantly between March 2020 and January 2021.

“While we can’t prove causality, this study shows a worrying increase in alcoholic hepatitis during COVID-19, which is linked to recognized increases in alcohol consumption,” said Maia S. Anderson, M.D., a general surgery resident at Michigan Medicine and co-author of the study. “It also emphasizes the importance of public health programs aimed at reducing excessive alcohol intake.” In 2020, the Health Resources and Services Administration estimated that 11,886 people would need a kidney transplant. According to the HRSA, 10% of all organ donor waitlist patients are waiting for a kidney transplant as of September 2021.

The COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in a rise in alcohol use among Americans, as well as other addictive substances. A Columbia University research published in August indicated that between March and September 2020 and the same time in 2019, booze sales increased by 20%.