During an Oregon heat wave, a woman who died alone without air conditioning said, “I’ll be OK.”

According to a county investigation, a 67-year-old lady who couldn’t afford air conditioning was among those who died alone during the recent Oregon heat wave.

According to the article, Jollene “Jolly” Brown’s son, Shane, last saw his mother alive on June 27 in her tiny studio apartment.

Brown’s story was included in a preliminary investigation of mortality due to the historic “heat dome” that engulfed the Pacific Northwest last month by Multnomah County’s Public Health Division.

Shane bought his mother a swamp cooler after her air conditioner broke down that day. Brown requested that Shane remove the air conditioning equipment and attempt to repair it.

“Perhaps we should purchase you a real air conditioner,” Shane suggested.

According to the article, she “shrugged off” the insult. According to the complaint, she suggested they talk about it once the heat wave passed, and she mentioned how air conditioners were expensive and difficult to transport for an elderly person.

Brown is said to have told her son, “I’ll be OK… I’m sure I’ll be able to get through it.”

Shane claimed his mother, who had health issues and lived on a low budget, kept to herself and kept to herself because she “had this optimism that things would work out” and “didn’t want to put anyone out, didn’t want to be an inconvenience.”

He claimed that if she had had a working air conditioner, she may have survived.

Brown didn’t answer the phone when Shane called her the next day, June 28. He discovered her dead in her recliner, in 99.5°F heat, with her feet on the floor, as if she was about to stand up.

Brown had been offered a place to stay by a friend to get some relief from the heat, but Shane declined since she didn’t want to impose.

“She was simply genuinely one of the greatest individuals I have ever known,” Shane remarked. She had that capacity for love, and she was always there for me when I needed her.”

A total of 54 people have died as a result of hyperthermia.

According to the study, at least 54 people died of hyperthermia (when the body becomes too hot) between June 25 and 28, when temperatures reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.

People had little time to chill off in the evenings due to the high temperatures. This is a condensed version of the information.