During an appearance to his former high school, Dave Chappelle was labeled a “bigot.”

Following the uproar surrounding his Netflix special, Dave Chappelle was welcomed with hostility during a return to his former high school.

The famed comedian has been embroiled in a controversy with the transgender community for comments in his stand-up special, The Closer, and the issue was present during a recent show he did for his alma mater.

Chappelle performed in front of a nearly 600-person crowd at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. In 1991, the 48-year-old received his diploma from the school.

Many people in the audience addressed Chappelle about his jokes against trans people and the criticism that followed, according to a comprehensive account from Politico Playbook.

One kid reportedly remarked, “I’m 16 and I believe you’re childish, you handled it like a child,” and called Chappelle a “bigot.”

According to students in attendance, the comedian reportedly responded, “With all due respect, I don’t believe you could make one of the decisions I have to make on a given day.”

Chappelle made remarks regarding transgender persons in The Closer that have been branded as “transphobic,” such as commenting that “gender is a fact.”

The show even provoked a Netflix employee walkout and drew attention to co-CEO Ted Sarandos, whose response to the backlash has also been slammed.

“I’m better than every instrumentalist, artist, no matter what art you do in this school, right now, I’m better than all of you,” Chappelle told a student on Tuesday. That, I’m sure, will change. I’m confident you’ll be well-known in no time.” Another student said his comedy “kills,” to which Chappelle responded, “[Racial slur] are killed every day,” before adding, “The media isn’t here, right?” Meanwhile, a parent expressed displeasure with the comedian’s use of a racial slur during the show.

“As a parent, I have to admit that I have a significant problem… He was dead serious and on the record uttering the N-word.” They asked, “What kind of judgment is the school demonstrating by allowing that?”

Carla Sims, Chappelle’s spokesperson, has confirmed all of his remarks.

“They are upset that he talked and said the n-word,” Sims told Politico after the event. Dave, on the other hand, is. This is a condensed version of the information.