During a trip to New York City, Joe Jonas proudly wears a necklace with his daughter Willa’s name engraved on it.

Joe Jonas is a very proud father. The 31-year-old musician was recently seen in New York City with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, sporting a necklace with his daughter’s name.

Fans of the Jonas Brothers were overjoyed to see the trio enjoying a good time, with many like and commenting on the photographs Joe uploaded on Instagram.

But it was one of Joe’s jewelry pieces, a locket with his daughter Willa’s name etched inside, that truly caught people’s attention.

According to Page Six, the necklace was made by Pattaraphan and had a little diamond on the outside. Joe accessorized it with a pearl pendant necklace and a pearl bracelet from the same designer.

The singer of “Toothbrush,” who is about to embark on a tour with his brothers, does not appear to want to part with his lovely princess, therefore he has decided to take a bit of her on the road with him.

The DNCE vocalist and his wife Sophie Turner welcomed their daughter on July 22, 2020, just a year and a few months after their 2019 wedding.

A source close to both Joe and Turner told US Magazine shortly after Willa was born that the couple was already planning to conceive their second child.

In December 2020, a source claimed, “They are incredibly pleased to extend their family.” “Having the baby has brought them closer together and made them desire to start a family.”

Last week, Joe and Turner celebrated Willa’s first birthday, just a few days after their quick but PDA-filled trip to Paris.

Fans are no longer surprised by the couple’s sweetness. Joe explained how he and Turner got into Lego construction during the quarantine last month, and how this newfound activity helped them improve their bond.

It wasn’t simple at first, given their disparities in approach to their chosen activity. Despite the difficulties, they were nevertheless triumphant. In fact, the duo recreated the Batmobile and Harry Potter’s “Wizarding World” in Lego.

“At first, we disagreed over it, but then it was like, ‘You do you; I’ll be here for support.’ She loves her organization, and it’s very different from the way I would construct it.’ In an interview, Joe said, “So then I became moral support; I’ll mix the cocktails for us.”