During a surge in COVID patients in South Korea, at least 17 died while waiting for hospital beds.

According to Park Hyang, a senior health ministry official, at least 17 individuals infected with COVID-19 perished owing to a scarcity of hospital beds. It’s just one example of how medical resources are running out as the country battles a coronavirus outbreak, he said.

In South Korea, more than 1,480 people are awaiting treatment in hospitals, with 86 percent of intensive care units full. Many people are urging the government to reinstate strong social separation rules in order to protect the public.

In a statement released Monday, a coalition of doctors’ associations said, “What we urgently need today is an urgent pause to allow our medical system to rebuild its ability to respond [to the virus].” “We are deeply concerned that if [the government]fails to take tougher actions to avert the catastrophe before it is too late, there will be a substantial risk of serious casualties.” Experts say the new outbreak in South Korea is proof that prioritizing economic concerns over public health is exacerbating the pandemic. Only 13% of the population has received booster injections, despite the fact that more than 81 percent of the population has been completely vaccinated. South Korean officials are scrambling to convince citizens to receive their booster vaccinations as the Delta and maybe the Omicron strains reduce the effectiveness of the original vaccine doses.

On Tuesday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency registered 5,567 new infections, with 94 individuals dying in the previous 24 hours, according to the agency.

Health experts warn that the country’s medical system is at its breaking point, and that if the government continues to be slow and cautious in enforcing social barriers, fatalities could rise.

Tuesday’s illnesses were the most on record for a Tuesday—daily totals are typically lower at the start of the week due to fewer tests on weekends—suggesting that the virus has accelerated since the government moderately tightened social distance last week.

Officials have been putting pressure on hospitals to make additional beds available for COVID-19 patients, as well as scrambling to speed up the administration of booster doses by reducing the time between the second and third treatments from four to five months to three months beginning this week.

