During a soccer match, a dog runs onto the field and scores a goal.

After being filmed scoring during a recent match in Chile, a dog has sparked a social media frenzy among soccer fans.

The unknown Alsatian’s outstanding ball skills were demonstrated in a video released to Twitter by Deportivo San Miguel de Rio Viejo, which has already been seen over 2 million times.

Deportivo San Miguel de Rio Viejo is seen in the video preparing to take a free kick forward from just inside Real Zaragoza Chillán Chile’s half of the field.

The dog is already on the pitch at this time, wandering around close to the action with no sign of its owner.

A whistle is sounded seconds later, and the ball is kicked forward.

A single Deportivo San Miguel de Rio Viejo player was not found in the resulting delivery.

The dog, on the other hand, is prepared, timing his late rush to perfection before connecting with the ball and launching it past the stranded Real Zaragoza Chillán Chile goalkeeper.

The footage doesn’t show whether the ball hit the dog’s head or back, but the ensuing deflection was enough to fool the goalkeeper.

The goal is met with applause from the crowd, and the referee raises his hand, possibly indicating that the goal has been ruled out.

Someone on the pitch took footage of this memorable occasion, and Deportivo San Miguel de Rio Viejo shared it on social media, applauding the dog for their “gran golazo,” or “excellent goal.”

#ElGigantedeRioViejo clinched second place in Zaragoza today with a big goal from #Firulais. Adulta…

pic.twitter.com/juTtxyb8rS

September 5, 2021 — #ElGigantedeRioViejo (@SnMiguelChillan)

Soccer aficionados have since flocked to the Tweet to say that, while the strike was amazing, it would have been thrown out because the dog was offside.

The clip was also picked up by the Twitter account for UK-based soccer podcast The Football Ramble, who dubbed it their “favourite goal of all time.”

This dog knocking in a cross in Chile has instantly become our favourite goal of all time. pic.twitter.com/2HvaPFZbHJ

— Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) September 6, 2021

They sought to defend the dog against critics claiming they were offside, writing that the canine "pawsed his.