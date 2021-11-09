During a performance of ‘Blue’ in New York City, Brandi Carlile does Joni Mitchell justice.

Brandi Carlile recalls her participation in the 2018 all-star Joni Mitchell tribute event in Los Angeles to commemorate the Canadian icon’s 75th birthday in her memoir Broken Horses, which was published earlier this year.

Following the performance—during which she sang— “Carlile had this notion when Mitchell performed “Down to You” and “A Case of You,” both songs from Mitchell’s legendary 1971 album Blue—”No one would ever hear Joni sing her beloved Blue album live again…

So what if I went ahead and did it? What if I preserved the original keys and sung it virtually word for word in honor of the song’s history? What happened to Joni’s legacy? Is it even possible for me to do it?” Three years after that tribute event, Carlile answered that last question and realized a long-held ambition of hers: performing Blue in its whole at Carnegie Hall in New York City, which she did on Saturday night, Mitchell’s 78th birthday. (In 2019, she debuted her Blue show in Los Angeles.) Her sincere, heartfelt statements to the sold-out crowd at the sold-out show revealed her excitement about playing at the legendary concert venue in the Big Apple: “My pulse is racing… I’m pleased to say the least!” Carlile performed in Carnegie Hall in a variety of settings, including solo on guitar and later piano, with a full band, including longtime colleagues Phil and Tim Hanseroth on bass and guitar, and with a pianist and a string quartet.

There were no significant changes to the music or spirit of the original record throughout Carlile’s set—hearing the singer and the band interpret songs like “Carey,” “California,” the title song, and “This Flight Tonight” sounded exactly like Mitchell had performed them in 1971.

Carlile said of her plans to bring Blue back to the stage, “I want to offer people an opportunity to experience Blue live.”

@BrandiCarlile, best of luck tonight in Carnegie Hall: #NewYorkLovesJoni @ItsReubenJames pic.twitter.com/7Bi7pmTk6T @jonimitchell — Joni Mitchell (@jonimitchell) 6 November 2021 Carlile inspired her hero not only with her subtle vocal delivery but also by maintaining true to the song’s original orchestration. Carlile’s singing, at times, sounded uncannily like Mitchell’s from 50 years ago, especially when she struck those high notes; yet, Carlile is not Mitchell. This is a condensed version of the information.