During a performance at Rolling Loud, an Adidas shoe was thrown at DaBaby.

On Sunday, DaBaby was forced to take a break from his performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami after a fan threw a shoe at him.

At Hard Rock Stadium, the rapper, actual name Jonathan Kirk, was performing a medley of his hits when he ordered the crowd to “put a hand in the air with a cell phone and then turn the f****** light on.”

After finishing his speech, the artist was spotted neatly avoiding a slipper that had been thrown into the stage.

“Who the f*** threw that mother******* god-damn [Adidas] busted a**?” After his performance, DabBaby was heard asking in a video that went viral on Twitter.

Twitter users immediately compared the incident to the 2008 incident in which former President George W. Bush dodged shoes thrown at him.

Muntazer al-Zaidi, an Iraqi journalist, earned prominence when he threw two shoes at Bush in protest of the US military involvement in Iraq—though Bush managed to avoid the attack while standing on a podium giving a speech.

“Somebody tried hit George Bush DaBaby with a shoe, but he was too fast like Dubya,” AllHipHop CEO Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur posted on Twitter.

@TedInPittsburgh compared the rapper’s and politician’s reflexes, saying, “Shoe dodgers ranked: 1) George W Bush 2) “DaBaby,” says the narrator.

@CeceandCo tweeted: “Yo, the internet is a crazy place! I recently saw a side-by-side comparison of George W. Bush and DaBaby, with the question “Who has the fastest reflex?” For an old man, GWB was really quick!”

@BenjaminGlutton commented, “Not somebody gave DaBaby the George W. Bush treatment down to the Rolling Loud.”

When DaBaby was performing at #RollingLoud, someone threw an Adidas shoe at him pic.twitter.com/zvXwCCULfp

Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) (@TheEliteMedia_) (@TheEliteMedia_) (@TheEliteMedia 26th of July, 2021

@maezttro_ commented on the situation, saying, “Can’t determine between Dababy and President Bush who had the faster reflex.”

DaBaby, for one, took to Instagram to post a slew of footage from the night, including his ride to the festival, his time backstage, and his performance, which featured a cameo by fellow rapper Tory Lanez.

He not only sprayed water on the audience after inviting them to toss bottles onto the platform, but he also removed his shoes. This is a condensed version of the information.