During a concert, Pitbull says “F*** You” to America’s critics.

Pitbull adores America and despises anyone who criticize the country he calls home, and the “Timber” singer made his feelings known at a recent concert.

Armando Christian Pérez, a Cuban-American rapper, stated emphatically that he has no time for anyone who despises the United States.

“To anybody the f*** doesn’t like the United States of America, may god bless you but f*** you at the same time,” he yelled on stage, according to a video that has gone viral on Twitter.

Although it is unclear whose show the incident occurred on, some have speculated that the 40-year-old shares similar feelings on a regular basis.

To ecstatic ovation, he said, “If you don’t like the United States of America, go back to the nations where we the f*** came from and you’ll see how much you respect the United States of America.”

In September, he appeared as part of his 2021 I Feel Good Tour at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California.

Pitbull’s reps have been contacted by this website for clarification on the date of the show and for more information.

The artist has been outspoken on what it means to be a first-generation American and about his parents’ immigration from Cuba to the United States.

“They realized what this country had to offer was the ability to decide your own destiny,” he told the Latin Post in 2015.

“You had a chance. And you had the most important thing, which was and continues to be freedom.”

Pitbull claimed that his grandmother supported Fidel Castro during the Cuban revolution but later changed her mind and sent her daughters to the United States.

His mother immigrated to the United States as part of Operation Peter Pan, a 1960s migration of 14,000 kids.

He went on to say, “So there’s a lot of history there.” “I am definitely firmly embedded, which is why I value any chance this country provides.”

During an interview on The View in 2017, Pitbull declared, “This country was established by immigrants.”

He said, “We all bleed the same blood, breathe the same air, and put our pants on one leg at a time.” “And then we’ll figure it out. This is a condensed version of the information.