During a concert, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine rants about the Mask Mandate’s tyranny.

During a concert in New Jersey, Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine slammed mask mandates, calling them “tyranny.”

During his anti-mask rant, Mustaine, 60, addressed schools and medical facilities before reminding supporters, “We have the power to change things.”

The former Metallica guitarist was caught on camera going out on a rant right before the band’s final song of the night, “Holy Wars… The Punishment Due.”

Megadeth was performing as part of the Metal Tour of the Year in Camden, New Jersey.

“I just want to tell you how fantastic it is,” Mustaine told the throng. Guys, take a look around. Look to your right, look to your left, and take in the beauty of it all. We’re all here at the same time. We’re not freaking out, and we’re not shrieking at people, ‘Wear your fucking mask,'” said the group.

“Listen, it all starts with this kind of sensation that we’re creating right now,” he continued. We have a sense of belonging, as though there is strength in numbers. We have the impression that we are unstoppable. Nobody is going to be able to stop us.”

The heavy metal musician then went after mask laws head-on.

“What’s going on right now is tyranny,” he remarked. “This is referred to as tyranny. When you come home, look it up. And tyranny isn’t limited to the government. Right now, tyranny is in the classrooms, and tyranny is in the medical field.

“We have the power to alter things, especially us… heavy metal fans,” says the speaker.

The audience erupted in applause in response to Mustaine’s remarks.

Mustaine has been approached by this publication for comment.

Mustaine’s comments contrast sharply with those of Randy Blythe, the vocalist of Lamb of God, which is co-headlining the Metal Tour of the Year alongside Megadeth.

div style=”display:block;”>div style=”display:block;”>div style=”display:block;”> This is a condensed version of the information.