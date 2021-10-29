During a committee hearing, Minnesota lawmaker Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn was ‘assaulted’ by a toddler.

To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, several people started working from home.

Many Americans, in fact, are still in this situation. According to Gallup’s September report, more over 45 percent of full-time employees in the United States worked part-time or full-time from home.

While this has its advantages—no traveling and no need to change out of your tracksuit bottoms—for parents, balancing professionalism with children roaming around at home can be difficult.

And this was certainly the case for one Minnesota lawmaker who was interrupted during a Zoom meeting by her kid.

On Wednesday, October 27, Minnesota Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn spoke before the House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee about liquor sales.

Kotyza-Witthuhn began discussing about a draft she had written about the wine shipping industry during the meeting, which was webcast on YouTube.

Her 15-month-old, on the other hand, had other ideas. The mother lifts the baby onto her knee after overhearing the child making a noise off-screen.

The kid then starts pulling at her nose, and the congressman continues to talk about licensing frameworks and taxation while concealing giggles.

She admits to “being attacked by a 15-month-old” after the toddler clutches her face a few more times.

Following that, the camera cuts to another speaker, who is likewise giggling uncontrollably.

One of the funniest Zoom disruptions was one that occurred prior to the pandemic.

Professor Robert E. Kelly discussed the impeachment of South Korea’s president on BBC World News in a live broadcast interview in 2017.

Marion, his 4-year-old daughter, comes into the room, followed by James, his infant son in a baby walker.

Kelly tries miserably to gently push his daughter away, but his wife, Jung-a Kim, rushes in to save the day, quickly grabbing the two kids and escorting them out of the room. After that, the American intellectual apologizes.

Kelly tweeted a photo of himself with James sitting on his shoulders on March 16, 2020, while South Korea was on lockdown, writing: “This is what happens when I try to work at my desk right now. Working is practically hard for me right now.

Be considerate to your employees who have children.