During a bitter divorce battle, Dr. Dre accuses his ex-wife of embezzling money.

In the midst of their divorce battle, Dr. Dre has accused his ex-wife, Nicole Young, of embezzling money from his recording studio.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, producer Dre and his business advisers are now suing Young, accusing her of stealing monies from the accounts of Record One studio in Sherman Oaks, California.

According to the website, Dre, real name Andre Young, and his ex-wife Nicole Young were both listed on the company to handle the “maintenance and control” of its assets, giving Nicole Young the right to write checks and move payments. Nicole Young has been removed from the business trust following the couple’s breakup.

Nicole Young is now accused of “embezzling and stealing money from (the company’s) bank account, and using the money for her own, personal obligations,” according to the lawsuit. Nicole Young is accused of “embezzling and stealing money from (the company’s) bank account, and using the money for her own, personal obligations.”

Young is accused of breaking Penal Code 496, which states that anyone who “buys or receives any property that has been stolen or obtained in any manner constituting theft or extortion, knowing the property to be stolen or obtained, or who conceals, sells, withholds, or aids in concealing, selling, or withholding any property from the owner… shall be punished by imprisonment…”

According to unnamed sources cited by The Blast, Young withdrew the money out of the account while the couple was still married and has since reimbursed it.

The legal dispute over the amount in question is all the more fascinating because it’s a little more than what Dre has been ordered to pay Young.

Young was just sentenced to pay Dre $300,000 in spousal support every month. Dre, who reportedly had a brain aneurysm in January, will be required to pay support “until the individual receiving assistance remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, [or]the death of either party,” according to the court decision.

Dre, a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur, has an estimated net worth of $800 million, according to Forbes.

He’s one of the most influential musicians of the last 35 years, thanks to his work with N.W.A. and as a solo artist. This is a condensed version of the information.