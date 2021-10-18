‘Dune’s’ ‘No F***ing Discussion,’ says Rebecca Ferguson, who urges HBO viewers not to watch the film.

If you’re debating whether to see Dune in a theater or on HBO Max, Rebecca Ferguson insists on seeing it in a theater.

She spoke with The Washington Newsday ahead of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the sci-fi epic, which has been pushed back 24 hours to Thursday, October 21, 2021.

At a challenging moment for movie theaters, Warner Bros. announced that all of its new films would be released simultaneously on HBO Max throughout 2021, a move that has sparked debate in the industry.

When asked whether Dune should be watched in theaters or on HBO Max, Ferguson says forcefully, “Yes, this should f***ing be viewed in the theatre.”

Ferguson stars alongside Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and a slew of other A-listers in the big-budget film. Ferguson understands that, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, not everyone can get to the movies right now, but those who can should.

“I will not stand on the barricades if people are afraid, because the illness that is circulating is extremely deadly.” Ferguson is still going on. “But, creatively and in terms of my love of cinema, absolutely, this should f***ing be viewed in a theater. The music, the effects, the feeling, the popcorn fellowship, the scents, the people, and yes, the laughter. There will be no f***ing debate. I haven’t noticed it at home. That is ludicrous. Ridiculous.” Ferguson isn’t the only one who dislikes the film’s simultaneous release at home and in theaters. “Streaming can deliver amazing material, but not movies of Dune’s scope and size,” Villeneuve wrote in a Variety essay when the move was originally announced. He admitted that the effort that went into making Dune might be lost on the small screen. He went on to say: “My team and I put in over three years of effort to make it a one-of-a-kind big-screen experience. The look and sound of our film were deliberately created in order to be watched in theaters.” Warner Bros. distributed Dune in a number of other countries across the world a month before the English-language premiere to help boost box office revenues and battle piracy. For the first time in history, the United States was united. This is a condensed version of the information.