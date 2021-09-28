Dune: The Upcoming Sci-Fi Epic’s Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

After a long wait, Dune is almost ready to be seen in theaters and on the internet in the United States.

The film has already been released in theaters in several other countries outside of the United States to great praise. Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the classic science fiction novel is one of the year’s most anticipated pictures.

Timothé Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, and Jason Momoa are among the all-star cast, and a sequel is already in the works.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dune ahead of its October release in the United States.

When Does Dune Come Out?

Dune will now be released in the United States on Friday, October 22, 2021.

On September 3, 2021, it premiered at the Venice International Film Festival. France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Russia are among the 14 nations where it has already been launched.

Dune was supposed to be released on November 20, 2020, and then again on December 18, but both dates were pushed back owing to the COVID-19 epidemic.

It was originally scheduled to premiere on October 1, 2021, but was pushed out to avoid clashing with the James Bond film No Time To Die.

What is the best way to watch Dune?

Dune, like other Warner Bros. films in 2020, will be released in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time. It will be available for one month on the home streaming service following its debut.

“Streaming can provide excellent content, but not movies of Dune’s scope and scale,” Villeneuve wrote in a Variety essay, expressing his disappointment with the choice to not screen Dune exclusively in theaters.

He argued that the decision will have an influence on Dune’s potential to make money at the box office.

What Is the Story of Dune?

Dune is based on American novelist Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name. It’s the first book in what’s known as the Dune saga, which includes six novels authored by Herbert and several more written and contributed by other authors.

Dune takes place thousands of years from now, when humanity has achieved light-speed space travel. As they fight over a drug called “spice,” an intergalactic war breaks out between human factions.

Dune follows Paul, the heir to the House Atreides. He’s working on developing his own prophetic talents. This is a condensed version of the information.