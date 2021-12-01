Duncan’s Toy Chest: Is It Real? The ‘Home Alone 2’ filming location in New York has been revealed.

When Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) finds himself wandering around New York in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, he does what any sensible 9-year-old would do: he goes in quest of the city’s largest toy store.

He comes across the now-iconic Duncan’s Toy Chest in the heart of New York City (NYC), where he meets Mr. Duncan, the charming and generous proprietor (Eddie Bracken).

With trampolines, gadgets galore, and plenty of Christmas decorations, the massive toy store in the heart of New York could just be too good to be true. Here are all the exclusive details on how the makers of Home Alone 2 turned Duncan’s Toy Chest into one of the most sought-after sites on the planet.

Duncan’s Toy Chest is a genuine place, right?

Despite the fact that the set appears to be real, Duncan’s Toy Chest is a hoax, and it is not located in New York or any other city.

That’s not to say you couldn’t be amazed inside a giant toy store in New York City. The FAO Schwartz store is the inspiration for Duncan’s Toy Chest. The business, which used to be on Fifth Avenue, was the backdrop for the famous Tom Hanks piano scene in the movie Big. In 2015, FAO Schwartz moved to 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Duncan’s Toy Chest Filming Locations

While the fictional Duncan’s Toy Chest was set in New York City, the exterior images in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York were taken at a well-known Chicago landmark.

For the film, The Rookery, located at 209 S LaSalle St, was transformed into an outstanding toy store. The building now houses a variety of companies, including a US Bank and Brooks Brothers on the main floor. The Rookery was also featured in the film The Untouchables, which was released in 1987.

The Uptown Theater in Chicago was used to film the store’s interior views. It was decommissioned as a movie theater in 1981 and has subsequently been featured in a variety of films, including Home Alone 2, Backdraft, and I Love Trouble.

Other locations where Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was filmed

Despite the fact that the majority of the story takes place in Chicago and New York, the entire film was shot there. This is a condensed version of the information.