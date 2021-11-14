Due to Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner requested that the archery scene in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ be cut.

Mayor of Kingstown, a new Paramount+ TV project from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, will star Jeremy Renner.

Renner plays Mike McLusky, a power broker who fights to bring order and justice to a community plagued with crime and corruption, in the show, which premieres weekly on Sunday, November 14.

McLusky’s favored weapons for accomplishing this are his fists, but he also carries a bow and arrow, which he uses in Episode 2 to draw when a bear approaches his hut in the woods.

However, in an interview with The Washington Newsday ahead of the premiere, the actor claimed