Due to a viral video, a woman’s landlord believes her house is on fire.

As one woman on TikTok recently learned, playing a crackling fire on your TV screen to give your room a Christmas vibe can lead to confusion.

A close-up of a television streaming footage of a fireplace can be seen in the video, which was shared to the app by an account called Awandance.

“Our landlord just emailed us a video stating omg [oh my god]the fireplace on your tv makes it look like the building is on fire,” says text overlaid on the footage.

The camera then switches to a scene from the street, where it appears that the fire in the second-floor room is actually burning.

“This is what she sent us,” says the test, which is accompanied by a laughing-face emoji.

“I was laughing way too hard for way too long about this #fy #christmas,” the amusing video captioned on December 8.

In the comments section, Awandance went on to clarify: “To everyone who has inquired about our landlady, she is the absolute greatest! Her company is located behind our apartment, which is why she noticed us. I guarantee it’s not creepy.” The video, which can be seen here, has received a lot of attention on TikTok since it was posted, with over 2 million views and nearly 250,000 likes as of this writing.

@awanadance

I was laughing so hard about this #fy #chrimus for way too long. Michael Bublé’s It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Many individuals flocked to the comments section to express their reactions to the amusing story.

“This is the video that gave me that laugh I needed so this is it, good bye thank you,” one TikTok user, Thegenevievedavis, commented with a string of laughing-face emojis.

“I wish I could have been a fly on the wall when they first looked over and seen this,” Ari said.

Krissieleigh revealed the following: “”Mind your own business, landlord!” I said at first. But then you showed it to me, and I was like, “OK, landlord.” According to Alyssa Manley, “This has occurred to me as well! My employer came over for supper and left her kids in the car so she could rush in and save us because she feared there was a. This is a condensed version of the information.