Due to a lack of COVID measures, the Foo Fighters have canceled their show in Minnesota just hours after announcing their tour.

“Foo Fighters are unable to perform at Huntington Bank Stadium due to the venue’s failure to adhere to the band’s Covid safety measures,” the band said in a statement on Tuesday. “We apologize for any inconvenience and are striving to find a suitable replacement—one that prioritizes the health and safety of everyone involved in the show’s production and attendance.” The Foo Fighters’ only tour date in Minnesota was slated for August 3, 2022, at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Patrons are not needed to wear masks, show proof of vaccination, or have a negative COVID test to attend events at Huntington Bank Stadium, including this season’s University of Minnesota Gophers football games.

The Foo Fighters announced 17 tour dates in North America on Tuesday, including two in Canada, as part of their 27th anniversary tour.

