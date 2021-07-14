Drug overdose deaths increased by 30% in 2020, hiding an epidemic behind a pandemic.

According to figures released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths in the United States surged by about 30% in 2020, reaching a new high of 93,000.

The predominance of fentanyl, which was shown to be the cause of more than 60% of deaths, was discovered to be a major factor in the rise, according to the statistics.

The Associated Press quoted Brandon Marshall, a Brown University public health researcher who studies overdose patterns, as saying, “This is a devastating loss of human life.”

While there is no indication that more Americans began using drugs last year, officials told NPR that pandemic restrictions and lockdowns hampered access to treatment, isolating those who are addicted to drugs.

The country was already dealing with its greatest overdose epidemic, but Marshall claims that “COVID has dramatically aggravated the crisis.”

Most states are still reporting their totals to the CDC, so the data remains uncertain.

According to NPR, if current trends continue, illegal narcotics will soon kill more Americans each day than COVID-19.