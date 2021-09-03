Drake’s new song, “Certified Lover Boy,” has sparked a flurry of jokes and memes about Kanye West.

Less than a week after Kanye West’s latest album, Donda, was released, Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, was released, and fans are eager to watch how this will play out between the two.

Certified Lover Boy, like Donda, features Drake collaborating with a number of high-profile artists, including Jay-Z, a frequent collaborator of Kanye West.

On the song, Jay-Z is joined by Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Tems, Project Pat, Yebba, Giveon, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Fans are pitting West and Drake against each other in this new album-off, which pits the two artists against each other as they vie for chart success.

Prior to the release of Certified Lover Boy, there was talk that they would release on the same day, like an old-school hip hop sales duel.

West, on the other hand, appears to have tried to put some distance between the two release dates, first planning to release Donda during Labor Day weekend. West released his album last Sunday after Drake confirmed the date.

So far, West enjoys a five-day advantage over his opponent.

Some fans are already claiming that Drake has won with the release of Certified Lover Boy, as they listen to the 21-track album, which includes numerous collaborations and has sparked a flood of jokes and memes aimed at West.

One Twitter user joked, “Drake vs Kanye album battle update,” along with a scoreboard.

Update on the Drake vs. Kanye album war: pic.twitter.com/RS6N6VpC5V

September 3, 2021 — WizKay (@WizKayTV)

Kanye reacts to Drizzy’s CLB photo.

twitter.com/lNMXbjYW2x

September 3, 2021 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54)

Kanye dropped his photo right after listening to the album.

twitter.com/RpFTG9mwZH

@verty (@vert_) is a user on Twitter. 3. September 2021

Another joked: “Drake and Kanye are deada** doing a music industry Avengers Civil War.”

Drake and Kanye West are waging a music business Civil War.

September 2, 2021 — Manny (@SILKDURAG)

While another added: “lowkey kanye and drake made an album for each other and this just an audio version of the beach scene in moonlight.”

Kanye West and Drake have quietly released an album. This is a brief summary.