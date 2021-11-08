Drake remains deafeningly silent as outrage over the Astroworld concert debacle grows.

Fans are intensifying their pressure on Drake to speak out about the tragedy at the Astroworld concert on Friday night, which left eight people dead.

Travis Scott, a banner star at the NRG Park stadium in Houston, Texas, introduced the Canadian rapper to the stage. The event ended in disaster when a rush erupted as the crowd of roughly 50,000 surged toward the stage.

With scores of concertgoers injured and families mourning their loved ones, it’s understandable that Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, has chosen to remain silent on the topic.

The final upload from the “God’s Plan” hitmaker was a sequence of photographs of the star performing at the gig alongside Scott at Astroworld on Monday, days after the event.

His most recent tweet was a retweet from his record label, OVO Sound, announcing the release of the video for his song “Knife Talk.”

Twitter users have taken notice of Drake’s silence, with one commenting, “It’s definitely not sitting right with me that Drake didn’t give a word about #ASTROWORLDFEST.”

Another wrote: Can someone direct me to Drake’s #AstroWorld victim statement of thoughts and prayers? I can’t seem to find anything from him, and I’m sure I’m missing something. Thank you very much.” “Though I’m a great @Drake fan, it’s upsetting that he has yet to issue a statement of worry or sorrow regarding the deaths at #ASTROWORLDFEST,” one person said. “A big shoutout to @kanyewest for dedicating his Sunday service to those who have lost their lives.” “I’m not feeling comfortable about Drake uploading cool concert photos and no statement yet,” another Twitter user expressed their displeasure.

Another tweet said, "I was actually expecting Drake to put out a statement recognizing the Astro World situation in some way." "When people finish deconstructing Travis Scott and go after everyone else who touched that stage, his crew may regret staying silent." Another fan commented, "It's a little disappointing that Drake has yet to recognize what happened at Astrofest… it's obviously not his fault or the event's fault, but I believe he should acknowledge what happened since he was there."