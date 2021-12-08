Drake Reacts to a $4 Billion Lawsuit Filed Against Him by a Woman Arrested for Breaking Into His House.

Drake has demanded that a $4 billion lawsuit brought against him by a woman suspected of breaking into his home in 2017 be dismissed.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mesha Collins filed the complaint in August, accusing the rapper of defamation.

Collins has accused Drake (full name Aubrey Drake Graham) of invading her privacy and using her name and likeness in “defamatory fashions,” according to the outlet.

Collins was arrested by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department in 2017 for breaking into the California home of the “God’s Plan” rapper.

Authorities arrived at the home to find Collins had drank some of Drake’s drinks and had isolated herself in a room, according to officers.

Drake, who was born in Canada, decided not to press charges after she was freed from jail after posting $100,000 bail because he believed she was dealing with personal issues.

Collins’ case has been rejected with immediate effect, according to Drake’s lawyer, who claims that the complainant “attempts to make contact with” the artist “by suing him” after trespassing at his home and getting arrested in 2017.

Further accusations that Drake published songs and made Instagram pictures that “invaded her privacy by revealing to the world where she lived” are “pure fiction,” according to his counsel, who dismissed the case as “frivolous” and based on “delusional figments of her imagination.”

Drake had no idea who Collins was until he was served with her case earlier this year, according to the filing.

“He had never met Collins or talked with her (or her friends), and was thus totally uninformed of her existence (or her name, nickname, and likeness) or where she lived,” the motion said.

Drake testified under oath in his own declaration: “Someone broke into my Los Angeles house while I was away in April 2017. I was not given any information on the trespasser, including her identity, at the time of the event.

“Plaintiff Mesha Collins (‘Plaintiff’) filed a lawsuit against me in August 2021, according to my understanding. I found that Plaintiff is the same when this case was filed and served on me. This is a condensed version of the information.