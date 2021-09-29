Dr. Mike from YouTube knows how to make health information go viral.

Youtube and social media Medicine and Health

It’s something we’ve all done. You meet a doctor and inquire about a problem. There’s always someone who “asks me about a rash on their arm or on their leg and they’re like, ‘Check this out,'” says YouTube’s Dr. Mike (full name Mikhail Varshavski, D.O.). Dr. Mike has turned those inquiries into viral material, with 7.8 million subscribers and over a billion views. “I want people to be enthusiastic about their health.” As word of the virus spread, more people looked to his channel for information. “I didn’t want to rush through COVID-19 because there was so much we didn’t know,” says the author. Instead, he concentrated on the facts while attempting to assuage people’s fears. “When we first released our video, the message struck a chord with viewers. It wasn’t meant to belittle COVID or terrify people; rather, it was the proper message of staying vigilant rather than anxious.” His message was received well, which he attributes to YouTube’s strength. “This isn’t like watching TV in the background; these are active viewers who chose to watch it, remark on it, and engage in a discussion about it. That kind of impact, I believe, is enormous.”

What inspired you to concentrate on social media in the first place?

For me, YouTube was an extension of a hobby that developed during my medical school years. I was becoming increasingly irritated by the amount of disinformation I was seeing on television. My pals would be duped by misinformation, believing that there was some kind of miracle treatment for whatever ailment they had, or that they could obtain ridiculous results at the gym by taking a certain product or following a specific regimen. I noticed how removed popular medicine was from reality and wanted to discover a solution to close the gap.

Initially, it was posting specific things on Instagram or giving small speeches in high schools about my experience getting into medical school as a medical student. My page went viral at one point.