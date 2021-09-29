Dr. Lonnie Smith, an organ virtuoso, has died at the age of 79.

The 2017 NEA Jazz Master died of pulmonary fibrosis at his home in Florida, according to his label Blue Note Records.

“We’re deeply saddened to announce that Hammond B3 organ legend Dr. Lonnie Smith passed away today at 79 years old,” Blue Note Records wrote on Twitter. “Doc was one of the most funky and imaginative organists to ever walk the globe, and we were honored to deliver his joyful music to admirers all across the world.”

"Doc was a musical genius with a witty, mischievous character and a deep, funky beat. Only the warmth in his heart matched his command of the drawbars. He was a stunning young man, and everyone at Blue Note adored him."

— September 29, 2021, Blue Note Records (@bluenoterecords)

Born in Lackawanna, New York, a suburb of Buffalo, in 1942, the lauded organist was known for his unique Hammond stylings from the golden era of 1960s organ ensembles.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with artists like as Norah Jones, the Roots, and Iggy Pop.

Breathe, his farewell album, was released earlier this year.

Musicians and fans from all over the world have paid tribute to the late musician, who is recognized for his contributions to soul, jazz, and gospel music.

“Just got the very sad news about my friend and one of the Legends of The Organ, Dr. Lonnie Smith has made his final transition,” tweeted jazz trumpeter Joey DeFrancesco. “He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. He brought much joy to the world with his music. Doc, I adore you!! RIP.”

Just got the very sad news about my friend and one of the Legends of The Organ, Dr. Lonnie Smith has made his final transition. He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. He brought much joy to the world with his music. Love you Doc!! RIP

— Joey DeFrancesco (@JoeyJazzOrgan) September 29, 2021

