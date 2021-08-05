Dr. Dre’s net worth is $800 million, according to his daughter, who recently revealed that she is homeless.

Dr. Dre’s eldest daughter has disclosed that she is homeless and living out of a rental car, despite accusations that her father will not help her.

LaTanya Young, 38, told the Daily Mail that she works as a delivery driver for DoorDash and Uber Eats, as well as an assembler in a warehouse, but she still can’t afford a California apartment.

Young, a single mother of four, said she had sought assistance from her well-known father but had not received any money from him in 18 months. She went on to say that she hadn’t seen her father in 18 years and that she interacted with him via his team.

Young explained, “My kids are staying with friends—they aren’t living in the van; it’s just me.” “I’m working odd jobs to make ends meet right now—I got paid $15 an hour as a warehouse assembler. I’m doing everything I can to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for quite some time.”

Young, who relocated to California a month ago after trying to find job in Nevada, is now concerned that she will lose her car.

She stated, “The automobile is a beautiful coin.” “It’s a $2,300 SUV for three weeks, but I just paid for one week. They’re going to take the car sooner or later.”

“In California, the pay is higher—there was no job in Nevada,” she noted. “There were insufficient job opportunities. I have friends and family who will let us come and go, but I spend the majority of my time in my car.”

Young, whose father divorced her mother Lisa Johnson when she was five years old, claimed that Dr. Dre’s lawyer told her she would not be eligible for financial assistance because she had previously spoken to the press about him.

A spokesperson for Dr. Dre has been contacted for comment by this publication.

The rapper, producer, and entrepreneur’s net worth, which Forbes evaluated at $800 million in 2019, has been brought to light via his daughter’s interview.

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, is one of the most important musicians of the last 35 years, having had a series of rap hits both with N.W.A. and on his own. Death Row was co-founded by the 56-year-old. This is a condensed version of the information.