Dr. Cabral talks on the current state of the healthcare industry and the future of medical careers.

The market for alternative healthcare providers in the United States was valued at USD $20.0 billion in 2021.

In 2021, the Alternative Healthcare Providers Industry grew by 2.5 percent in the United States.

Between 2016 and 2021, the market size of alternative healthcare providers in the United States grew at an annualized rate of about 2.2 percent.

The global complementary and alternative medicine market (often referred to as the integrative health sector) was estimated at approximately USD $82.3 billion in 2020, with a CAGR of roughly 22.00 percent expected between 2021 and 2028.

The market’s expected expansion is a direct outcome of regulatory reforms that will most likely be implemented on a global scale, along with a slew of other government initiatives.

According to field experts, such activities are expected to enhance the engagement of present industry providers, indisputably ‘’opening up” integrative medicine accessibility. This is because government programs will almost certainly play a key role in boosting the industry’s overall reliability and, as a result, consumer demand.

They can also be used to directly influence government financing (especially for facilities) and the release of necessary, effective guidelines to guarantee that complementary and alternative medicine is appropriately applied across the country.

Medical tourism is another sector where the industry is expected to grow significantly over the next few years. The vast majority of today’s alternative medicine tycoons, such as Dr. Stephen Cabral, Dr. Mark Hyman, and Dr. Rhonda Patrick, have deemed this to be extremely beneficial, as it may allow formerly “hopeless” people to seek (and obtain) world-class integrative, natural-health procedures.

This has already begun to take place; for example, the Indian government has made a number of significant contributions to help accelerate the growth and normalization of non-traditional medical institutions.

The field of integrative medicine, according to Dr. Cabral, is an excellent example of the critical importance of a strong, personal interaction between “patient and practitioner” in achieving optimal healing and rejuvenation.

Unlike some of the previously stated “alternative” medical approaches, integrative medicine serves as a supplement to a person’s existing health care.

As a result, it’s claimed to be heavily influenced by scientific study, clinical data, and statistics.

Dr. Stephen Cabral is a notable integrative health practitioner and a Board Certified Doctor of Naturopathy. In addition to his board-recognized, he is most known for founding EquiLife, the largest worldwide Functional Medicine company.