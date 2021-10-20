Dougray Scott ‘Abused Women’ on the Set of ‘Batwoman,’ according to Ruby Rose.

Ruby Rose claims she was mistreated on the Batwoman set and has made a number of damning accusations against The CW and Warner Bros. Television, as well as a number of people involved in the production.

In 2018, the Australian actress and model was famously cast as Kate Kane, the iconic superhero. However, due to an injury, she left after one season and was replaced by Javicia Leslie.

Rose, 35, has taken to Instagram to claim that she worked in unsafe and hostile conditions, and she has called out her co-stars Dougray Scott and The Orange is the New Black star has also claimed that Scott, who played Colonel Jacob Kane in the DC Comics series, “abused women” while she was working with him.

Scott’s representatives have been contacted by Washington Newsday for a response to Rose’s charges.

According to CBR, Rose said on her Instagram Stories that Scott “He was a nightmare because he hurt a female stunt double and yelled like a little b**** at women. He abused women and, as the host of a show, I sent an email out asking for a no-yelling policy, which they denied.” Rose also tagged Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, as well as producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter, in her Story.

Rose wrote, “I’m going to tell the whole world what truly happened on that set.” “I’ll come after you so that what happened to me doesn’t happen to anyone else. As a result, I’ll be able to reclaim my life and the truth. You should be ashamed of yourselves.” The 35-year-old also claims that Peter Roth, the former head of Warner Bros. Television, engaged a private investigator to gather material on her.

“You’re up first, Peter Roth. You are the first chapter. I’m not sure if you left after being promoted to the highest position because you couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants, or if you left after hiring a private investigator on me, whom you promptly fired when the report didn’t fit your narrative. In any case, when it comes to you, an army is already waiting for you “she penned

