Doug Hill, a TV meteorologist who died at the age of 71, has received a flood of tributes.

Doug Hill, a Washington, D.C. meteorologist, died at the age of 71, and tributes have been paid to him.

Hill left WJLA-TV in 2017, and the station reported on Tuesday that he passed away on Monday, calling him “the finest of the best.”

Hill, who worked as a meteorologist in the Washington area for 33 years, died at his home in North Carolina surrounded by his family, according to the ABC affiliate.

As word spread, friends and former employees paid tribute to him on Twitter.

On the 7News account, the following was posted: “Doug Hill, a great friend and colleague of ours, passed away recently, and we sorrow to notify you of his loss. Those who knew him and followed his predictions for decades will miss him much. Our deepest sympathies are extended to his wife Mary Ann and their family.” Brad Bell, the Maryland bureau head for 7News, wrote: “He was a pleasant and loving man, and in’real life,’ he was the same person you saw on TV all those years. I’ve missed him since he retired. This irritates me.” Alison Starling of 7News tweeted: “I’m still reeling over the news of this incredible man’s passing. Doug Hill was a complex individual. He was a talented meteorologist, regarded as one of the best in the field. He was a devoted, funny family man who had a deep religion. Working with him was a pleasure, and Doug, we already miss you.” Another 7News broadcaster, Jonathan Elias, tweeted: “He was such a thoughtful and generous friend. Doug, may your soul rest in peace. If heaven needs a meteorologist, they’ve just gotten one of the best.” Tom Roussey, a reporter for 7 News, detailed how he went from watching the meteorologist on TV to becoming a friend and coworker.

"I used to watch Doug on the news when I was a youngster, and as an adult, I had the honor of calling him a coworker," Roussey wrote. "He was just as kind and honest in person as he was on TV. He invited me to hear him preach at Chesapeake Church as a guest preacher, and he did an outstanding job. A great man and an icon in the DC local news community has died."

