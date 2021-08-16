Doug Ducey signs an order prohibiting local governments in Arizona from imposing vaccine mandates.

Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona, a Republican, signed an executive order today reinforcing the state’s enforcement of vaccine mandates and assuring that employees employed by local governments can use earned sick leave after being exposed to COVID-19.

The governor states in the order that counties, cities, towns, and other political subdivisions are prohibited from imposing vaccine mandates, and that such activities will be prosecuted as a class three misdemeanor.

Following this decision, the governor issued another order stating that any of the above stated organizations that refused to offer earned sick leave to an employee who was instructed to remain home due to COVID-19 exposure would be in violation of the state’s Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act.

In a speech, Ducey stated, “We encourage all Arizonans to receive the vaccine” since it is “safe, effective, and free.” “However, receiving it is a personal decision, and we will not discriminate on the basis of vaccination status. Our efforts to safeguard Arizonans from excessive restrictions that limit their ability to choose what is best for their health continue with today’s order.”

Senate Bill 1824, approved in late June, stated that no city, municipality, or county has the ability to impose a vaccine mandate. In terms of legal underpinning, the order sits alongside the Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act, which gives sick leave to employees deemed a public health risk.

In an emergency meeting late Friday, the Tucson City Council voted 6-1 to enact an ordinance requiring employees to produce proof of one vaccination by August 24. Employees who refused and did not produce acceptable religious or medical exemptions faced a five-day suspension.

This was primarily done to urge vaccination among the company’s few remaining unvaccinated employees. According to the Tucson city manager, a survey of 74 percent of city employees revealed that 79 percent of those polled were vaccinated.

Ducey issued an order in April prohibiting the use of “vaccine passports.” In June, he followed up by announcing that the vaccine could not be mandated for students. He reaffirmed this view late last month, criticizing the CDC’s recommendation that schools require students to wear masks indoors.

"Mask mandates, vaccination mandates, vaccine passports, or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn't vaccinated are all illegal in Arizona," Ducey added.