Doorbell Cam in California captures a woman giving birth on her front lawn.

After running out of time to get to the hospital, a California woman gave birth in her front yard last week.

Emily Johnson, of Vacaville in the state’s north, started feeling contractions last Thursday evening, one week before her due date, according to KCRA.

For the next three hours, the contractions happened every 10 minutes or so. Johnson and her husband figured they’d have plenty of time to go to the nearest hospital, which is only five minutes away.

However, when the contractions became more frequent and closer together, the couple recognized the baby was on the way.

“In around 20 to 30 minutes, the contractions increased to five minutes, three minutes, two minutes, and one minute.” ‘Oh, we have to get in the car,’ we say. “We have to get out of here,” Johnson told KCRA.

The mother decided she wouldn’t be able to make it to the hospital after they left the house and only got as far as the driveway.

“I got in my car, stood there, and simply said, ‘No.'” “I’m not going to be able to get inside this car,” Johnson explained. “All I’m thinking is, ‘I’m going to get on the grass.'” I’ll be in attendance. ‘This is my territory.’ Kristy Sparks, Johnson’s mother, arrived at the scene shortly after the couple attempted to flee in their car and observed the baby’s head crowning, calling the encounter “surreal.” Around the same moment, paramedics arrived.

The baby, called Thomas, was delivered safely and in good health not long after.

Sparks told KCRA, “By the time they stepped up to me, I had a baby in my arms, wailing.” “It was unbelievable.” The new mother sat down on the grass and took a deep breath after the trauma.

Johnson stated, “I just sat back in the grass and took a great, deep breath.” “‘OK, he’s arrived.’ I’m free to unwind. He’s in good shape. But gosh, I never want to do something like this again.’ According to KRON, the mother’s partner was given the honor of cutting the baby’s umbilical cord with a knife in the front yard.

Johnson stated that she was “very excited” to meet her child. “However, no one, including myself, expected him to be delivered on that day.” This is a condensed version of the information.