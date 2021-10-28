Don’t Trust the Muldoons: ‘The Sinner’ Season 4, Episode 3 Recap

Season 4 of The Sinner is in full swing, with Episode 3 focusing on Percy Muldoon’s (Alice Kremelberg) closest family and acquaintances, including an old roommate and her birth mother. As is customary in The Sinner, anybody and everyone is a suspect, and it appears that Percy’s paternal side of the family, the Muldoons, may have played a role in her abduction and possibly death. Below is a comprehensive recap of Episode 3 from Washington Newsday.

Full Recap of The Sinner Season 4, Episode 3

The Sinner Season 4 Episode 3 begins with (retired) Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) seeing Meg (Frances Fisher) depart the island where her granddaughter was last seen alive, prompting the question “why would you leave the island where your granddaughter was last seen alive?”

Meg accepted a brown packet from a man at a port when she arrived on the mainland; the contents of the envelope are never revealed in this episode, but the interaction should be noted. Meanwhile, Ambrose was hard on her track, and he stood there watching as Meg got into an argument with a woman outside her house before fleeing when the door slammed in her face.

He approached the house and spoke to the woman, who happened to be Percy’s mother, in true Ambrose fashion. She said that she gave birth to Percy when she was only 16 years old and gave him up to Percy’s grandmother, Meg Muldoon.

Percy’s mother made careful to express her concerns about the Muldoon family before Ambrose left. She called Meg a “tyrant” and shared her theory with us. For years, Percy had been wanting to get away from Meg and her small-town life.

She then told Ambrose that Percy had unexpectedly appeared on her doorstep nine months before, only staying for one overnight. She observed Percy was carrying a large sum of money with no explanation at the moment.

Ambrose paid a visit to Caroline, Percy’s former roommate, after leaving Percy’s mother. The girls were out clubbing in a flashback (a recurrent motif in The Sinner), and it was Percy’s first night out on the mainland. Percy informed her new housemate she felt “cursed” on the inebriated trek home. Caroline told Ambrose about a time when she and Percy were at work together. This is a condensed version of the information.