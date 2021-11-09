‘Don’t Eat That Sh*t,’ says a woman about complimentary hotel breakfasts.

A woman claiming to have worked in the hospitality sector warned people not to eat the hotel’s continental breakfast in a now-viral video.

Since it was posted late last week, the video has received over 380,000 views. Brandi Augustus, also known as @brandiaugustus on TikTok, claimed she has been in the industry for nearly fifteen years and has worked for a variety of brands throughout that time.

In the video, she says, “If your hotel has a hot continental breakfast, eggs, waffles, something like that,” with ominous music playing in the background. “Don’t eat that sh*t,” says the narrator. Augustus alleged in the video that the hotel’s corporate and management “don’t give a sh*t” about breakfast. She remembers being trained at a hotel and being told by the night auditor to clean the entire property with only one paper towel.

She claimed that she cleaned the kitchen bowls, utensils, and tables with the same paper towel all night.

People who prefer a continental breakfast from their hotel should stay at a Double Tree or similar hotel with a chef, she advised.

Augustus explained, “The waffle station.” “OK, check the waffle maker and see if it’s even clean, okay?” Because it isn’t always the case.” She also clarified that, contrary to popular belief, the waffle batter is not produced fresh every day.

She explained, “That waffle batter gets reused until it starts to smell like beer.” “I learnt a lot, which is why I no longer do that nonsense.” Many people in the comments said they worked at hotels as well and had similar things to tell.

“As a night auditor for a well-known hotel, she’s saying it like it is!!” one person wrote. “Stick to prepackaged items and double-check the room before bringing luggage in.” Augustus even responded to the message by advising folks to look for “critters” in the bed and surrounding surroundings. Others suggested Embassy Suites and other hotels where they would eat breakfast. Augustus responded that it was “hands down the nicest breakfast” she has ever had while working in the profession.

Some people expressed their displeasure with the actions, claiming that they were clearly illegal. However, Augustus told The Washington Newsday that nobody really checks in during audit hours to observe how breakfast is being served. This is a condensed version of the information.