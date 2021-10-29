‘Don’t Come Near Me,’ says a woman in a viral video of her shutting down a man at the gym, which has been viewed over 12 million times.

Although it is typical for people to videotape themselves at the gym to document their progress, there are times when undesirable activity is captured on video. Chelsie Gleason, who goes by the TikTok handle justchesslee, posted a video of herself exercising out, but it was cut short when a man attempted to speak to her and then leaned into her face.

Her video’s description read, “Being a female is enjoyable,” and it has now received over 12 million views.

“I was simply trying to work out when this happened,” says a narrator in the video, which shows Gleason curling weights at a Crunch Fitness gym. “This person has been bothering me for months despite the fact that I’ve never met him.” An arrow on the video’s bottom right corner pointed to a man speaking with Gleason, but she did not answer. She wore her headphones in and tried to ignore him, according to the voiceover.

The man started walking away, but then turned around and pointed at Gleason, leaning in close to her face.

“Don’t come near me,” Gleason said as she lowered the weights and backed up a few steps.

Without saying anything else, the man walked away.

TikTok users rushed the comment section to show their support for Gleason and to urge her to notify a gym employee.

One remark said, “Retired personal trainer here, please show this video to the staff!” “Believe me when I say they don’t want this at their gym!” Another personal trainer agreed, calling the event “very inappropriate.” Staff and management will be able to assist Gleason, she wrote.

Others suggested that Gleason tell personnel because it’s possible that it may happen to another gym-goer.

“Imagine if a shyer girl is walking to her car late at night and he’s out there…he needs to be kicked out,” wrote one TikTok user.

Gleason was also praised by commenters for standing up for herself.

The video was also commented on by the official TikTok account for Gymshark, a fitness gear manufacturer.

The comment read, “The gym should be a safe area for everyone.” “We’re sorry things haven’t been going well for you lately. You should be proud of yourself for standing up for yourself!” Another remark said, “This [made]me sick to my core.” “I’m not sure what’s wrong with these. This is a condensed version of the information.