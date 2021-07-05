Donna Summer’s Life Story You May Not Be Aware Of

Donna Summer was a legendary songbird, a five-time Grammy winner, and a pop icon who had 42 single singles on Billboard’s Hot 100. Songs like “Love to Love You Baby” and “Hot Stuff” showcase her incredible songwriting and vocal abilities. Anyone who grew up during the disco period is familiar with her music, but few are aware of her backstory.

To honor the “Queen of Disco,” Stacker combed through news and biography sites to find 25 facts about Donna Summer that help paint a more complete picture of her life outside of the disco ball. Summer was fluent in German, subsequently took up painting, and battled depression, surviving a suicide attempt. Did you know that a sleeping bathroom attendant inspired the song “She Works Hard for the Money” and that she appeared on the television show Family Matters?

As you go through our gallery, play your favorite Donna Summer tunes. You’ll learn amazing things about Donna Summer’s lyrics and life.

You might also be interested in: Freddie Mercury’s Untold Life Story

Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 1948

LaDonna Adrian Gaines, the “Queen of Disco,” was born on December 31, 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts. She spent her first six years in the Mission Hill projects.

1948: A large and devoted family

Summer was born to a butcher father and a teaching mother. The Grammy-winning vocalist was one of seven children born to the marriage. Their Parker Hill Avenue house continues to draw adoring followers to this day.

The year is 1958, and it is the year of the debut performance.

Summer’s first performance was at church when she was ten years old. When the singer who was supposed to perform failed to show up, her priest summoned Summer to the stage. Summer’s tremendous voice and talent wowed the audience. Her fame was foreshadowed by this pivotal moment.

Musicals for high school students in the 1960s

Summer was the leading lady in a number of musicals at Boston’s Jeremiah E. Burke High School. Just before graduation, she auditioned for a part that would change her life.

1967: Off to Germany to perform

When she was 18, she went to Germany to appear in the musical Hair.

She refined her craft at the Vienna Folk Opera and was a member of the casts of Godspell and Show Boat while in Europe. In 1968, she released her first song, a German version of “Aquarius.” This is a condensed version of the information.