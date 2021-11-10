Donatella Versace is said to be designing Britney Spears’ wedding gown.

After a five-year romance, the “Gimme More” singer, 39, announced in September that she was engaged to actor and personal trainer Asghari, 27.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, the bride-to-be revealed that the Italian design giant, who also happens to be the chief creative officer of Versace, will be in charge of her wedding outfit.

The actress captioned a photo of her off-the-shoulder champagne pink gown, ” “No, this isn’t my wedding gown… bahahah!!! Donatella Versace is now working on my gown…. Have a great night, everyone!!!!” Spears and Asghari announced their engagement on their individual Instagram sites two months ago.

Asghari was seen in a short video clip asking the pop star if she liked her new ring, to which she enthusiastically replied, “Yes!”

In a statement at the time, Asghari’s talent manager, Brandon Cohen, said, “The pair made their long-standing relationship official today and are profoundly touched by the support, commitment, and love extended to them.”

Asghari, who was born in Iran, recently disclosed how his modeling career led to his getting cast in Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

In a 2018 interview with Men’s Health, he noted, “I was pleased that I got to meet one of the biggest performers of all time.” “I got butterflies in my stomach.” Asghari continued, “Recounting his tragic first meeting with the pop icon, Asghari went on to say: “‘Hi, my name is Britney,’ she said, and I apologized. ‘Can you tell me your name again?’ I attempted to be amusing. Nobody received it, I believe.” They exchanged phone numbers and ultimately began a romantic relationship after spending time getting to know one another during breaks.

In a February interview with People, Asghari stated about his partner: “I’ve always wanted the best for my better half, and I’ll continue to encourage her to pursue her aspirations and create the future she deserves.

"I am grateful for all of her followers' love and support from all over the world, and I am excited to see what the future holds.