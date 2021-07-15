Donald Trump’s final days in office have been dubbed “The Turd Reich” by Stephen Colbert.

On his Wednesday night show, Stephen Colbert dubbed Donald Trump’s final days in office “the Turd Reich.”

In his Late Show monologue, the host mentioned that a swarm of books regarding the 2020 election and the end of the Trump administration were being written.

“We’re uncovering a lot of new facts about the former president’s final days in office—the Turd Reich,” Colbert said.

He said, “And the details are arriving from a host of fresh deep-dive tell-alls, muck slings, and goss dish tea sloshers.”

Michael Bender’s Frankly, We Did Win This Election and Michael Wolff’s Landslide are among the new releases.

In June, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta published Nightmare Scenario, a book on the Trump administration’s approach to the pandemic.

Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker’s book, I Alone Can Fix It, will be out in a week. Jonathan Karl’s Betrayal will be released in November.

Colbert joked that the book titles Betrayal and Nightmare Scenario were “how the former president describes having to read a book.”

He also explained that the titles of some of the books were taken from Trump’s remarks, such as I Alone Can Fix It.

“Those, of course, join the ranks of other fantastic titles, such as ‘People Are Flushing Toilets 10 Times, 15 Times,’” the host said. ‘In Europe, They Live, They’re Forest Cities,’ ‘Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV: The Book,’ and, of course, ‘In Europe, They Live, They’re Forest Cities.’ They’re called Forest Cities, and they look after and manage their forests. It’s a Forest City,’ I was with the President of a Major Country.’

The “great bombshell from these books is an account of the historic time during the D.C. Black Lives Matter protest when the big strong law-and-order president hid in an underground bunker,” according to Colbert.

“The ex-president was so humiliated when his little hidey-hole excursion was disclosed that he reportedly stated, ‘Whoever did that, they should be charged with treason,’ adding, ‘They should be executed,’” he added, mocking Rudy Giuliani.

“Be careful, sir; if you start executing people for leaking information, you’ll need to find a. This is a condensed version of the information.