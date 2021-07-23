Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to ‘The View’ Rumors about Kimberly Guilfoyle

After Meghan McCain announced her departure from the ABC show, Donald Trump Jr. chimed in on the discussion over the show’s future.

After she announced earlier this month that she will leave the program to stay in Washington, D.C., where she moved before the birth of her daughter, Liberty, there has been a lot of conjecture about who would replace her.

She was the most conservative voice on the program, which she joined in 2017. She was the daughter of the late Republican Arizona senator John McCain.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, among her more liberal colleagues, would frequently engage in intense discussions with her.

Despite being a Republican, she was critical of former President Donald Trump and supported President Joe Biden, a personal friend of her father.

McCain stated of her notice period and the squabbles she had with her co-hosts, “If you guys want to argue a little bit more, you have four more weeks.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s son posted a Daily Mail.com report claiming that a search is underway to find a “Trump Republican” to replace McCain so that the show may appeal to a wider audience.

Hey, @ABC, I’d tune in just to see @kimguilfoyle do this. However, Kim vs. the other four does not appear to be a fair match. You might require a few extra libraries.

The View is in chaos behind the scenes as producers try to locate a ‘Trump Republican.’ https://t.co/1XysCn6SmD

July 22, 2021 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr)

According to the Mail, the show’s producers are concerned that they will have to deal with someone further to the right in their search for a conservative.

Trump Jr. responded to allegations that his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former co-host of Fox’s The Five, was being considered for the position by tweeting the piece.

Trump Jr. wrote, “LOL, hello @ABC, even I’d tune in to see @kimguilfoyle do this.”

“However, Kim vs. the other four does not appear to be a fair match. He went on to say, “You might need a few more libs.” He was referring to liberal voices.

The Mail also alleged that while Guilfoyle was at Fox News, The View tried three times to hire her. Other. This is a condensed version of the information.